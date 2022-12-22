Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Govt schools’ stories of change to be submitted in February

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Government schools in the state are set to submit their ‘stories of change’ in February. 
The project that deals with various green initiatives undertaken by the eco clubs as part of Mission Eeyarkai is being implemented with the assistance from the World Wildlife Fund. 

The schools were asked to submit an action plan outlining areas of focus and activities to be implemented. 
Several schools are known to have submitted the action plan and started working on the project, said officials from the school education department. 

Students and teachers will spend five hours weekly to implement activities. The schools will submit a short video on their work from February 10 to 15 and nominate one student each. These ‘stories of change’ will be evaluated by the district eco-coordinators as per the scoring system recommended by the WWF. Two schools and one student from each district will be selected for the final evaluation. Among them, the five best schools and 25 students will receive CM’s awards for best green schools and green students. 

