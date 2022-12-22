Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tracking new Covid-19 cases: Health Minister

Says even though number of cases being reported in TN is low, testing has been ramped up amid the global surge

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspecting the venue for CM’s visit in Sannasipatty

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Amid the Union government’s recent advisory to states and union territories to ramp up genome sequencing and track variants in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said testing is being carried out in Chennai and assured that fresh cases are being monitored in the state.

The minister made the comment while inspecting the venue at Sannasipatty in the district where Chief Minister MK Stalin would on December 29 provide medical kit to the ten millionth beneficiary under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. The chief minister is also expected to unveil a slew of projects, including a `1.99-crore seminar hall at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Pointing out that the scheme offering medical service to residents at their doorstep was launched in the State from a village in Krishnagiri on August 5, 2021, the minister also highlighted the CM’s assurance to a 13-year-old girl undergoing treatment for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in Chennai of meeting all her medical expenses. 

The chief minister is also expected to inaugurate various units at the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, including a radiation oncology unit at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and telecobalt radiation therapy unit set up at Rs 4.5 crore. 

At Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, a decentralised waste treatment system at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore and a paediatric intensive care unit building would be opened. The CM would also inaugurate a Rs 1.90-crore worth building at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. A CT scan machine purchased by the Tambaram government hospital at Rs 2.5 crore will also be inaugurated.

In Tiruppur, a new outpatient department building coming up at Rs 1.14 crore at the Nambiampalayam primary health centre (PHC), and a 30-bed facility at Vellore’s Melapatti PHC set up at Rs 2.23 crore will also be inaugurated.  Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru was present during the inspection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp