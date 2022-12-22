Tamil Nadu tracking new Covid-19 cases: Health Minister

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid the Union government’s recent advisory to states and union territories to ramp up genome sequencing and track variants in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said testing is being carried out in Chennai and assured that fresh cases are being monitored in the state.

The minister made the comment while inspecting the venue at Sannasipatty in the district where Chief Minister MK Stalin would on December 29 provide medical kit to the ten millionth beneficiary under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. The chief minister is also expected to unveil a slew of projects, including a `1.99-crore seminar hall at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Pointing out that the scheme offering medical service to residents at their doorstep was launched in the State from a village in Krishnagiri on August 5, 2021, the minister also highlighted the CM’s assurance to a 13-year-old girl undergoing treatment for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in Chennai of meeting all her medical expenses.

The chief minister is also expected to inaugurate various units at the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, including a radiation oncology unit at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and telecobalt radiation therapy unit set up at Rs 4.5 crore.

At Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, a decentralised waste treatment system at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore and a paediatric intensive care unit building would be opened. The CM would also inaugurate a Rs 1.90-crore worth building at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital. A CT scan machine purchased by the Tambaram government hospital at Rs 2.5 crore will also be inaugurated.

In Tiruppur, a new outpatient department building coming up at Rs 1.14 crore at the Nambiampalayam primary health centre (PHC), and a 30-bed facility at Vellore’s Melapatti PHC set up at Rs 2.23 crore will also be inaugurated. Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru was present during the inspection.

