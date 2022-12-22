Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi District Collector disburses loans to 100 SHG women to purchase cows

In a statement, Alangulam Union Council Chairperson Divya Manikandan said her administration would continue to take steps to improve the livelihoods of these women.

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  District Collector P Akash recently distributed loans to the tune of Rs 50 lakh to 100 women of a self-help group (SHG) to purchase cows and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh for the development of the integrated farming complex in Kavalakurichi village.

In a statement, Alangulam Union Council Chairperson Divya Manikandan said her administration would continue to take steps to improve the livelihoods of these women. "While a litre of milk is being purchased for Rs 25 from cattle farmers in Kavalakurichi, we have now brought in a private player to purchase their milk for Rs 35 per litre. Owing to this, a person who has two cows will earn an additional income of Rs 5,000 every month. Each of these 100 women have now received Rs 50,000 as loan to purchase a cow. In the coming months, we will disburse another Rs 50,000 loan to the cattle farmers," she added.

Divya further said the women-SHG members, employed at the integrated farming complex, would purchase vegetables from the farmers and sell them to the end consumers. "They will also sell seeds of various crops to the farmers, apart from preparing value-added milk products and marketing them in the near future. The profit earned through this farming complex will be shared among the SHG members. Apart from Kavalakurichi, we will disburse loans to buy cattle to SHG members in more villages in the Alangulam block," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp