Tenkasi District Collector disburses loans to 100 SHG women to purchase cows

By Express News Service

TENKASI: District Collector P Akash recently distributed loans to the tune of Rs 50 lakh to 100 women of a self-help group (SHG) to purchase cows and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh for the development of the integrated farming complex in Kavalakurichi village.



In a statement, Alangulam Union Council Chairperson Divya Manikandan said her administration would continue to take steps to improve the livelihoods of these women. "While a litre of milk is being purchased for Rs 25 from cattle farmers in Kavalakurichi, we have now brought in a private player to purchase their milk for Rs 35 per litre. Owing to this, a person who has two cows will earn an additional income of Rs 5,000 every month. Each of these 100 women have now received Rs 50,000 as loan to purchase a cow. In the coming months, we will disburse another Rs 50,000 loan to the cattle farmers," she added.



Divya further said the women-SHG members, employed at the integrated farming complex, would purchase vegetables from the farmers and sell them to the end consumers. "They will also sell seeds of various crops to the farmers, apart from preparing value-added milk products and marketing them in the near future. The profit earned through this farming complex will be shared among the SHG members. Apart from Kavalakurichi, we will disburse loans to buy cattle to SHG members in more villages in the Alangulam block," she added.

