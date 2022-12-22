Will release Rafale watch bill when it becomes tea shop talk, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: I will release the bill for the Rafale wristwatch once people start talking about in tea shops, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday. Speaking at a party event at Sundarapuram, Annamalai said people of Tamil Nadu are unable to bear the DMK family rule, and the BJP has got an opportunity to end the DMK rule.

“We (cadres) can write the end note for the DMK if we win over 25 LS seats in 2024. I think we will be able to win those seats using the issues surrounding the watch. While travelling to the venue, a party leader asked me when I would release the bill for the watch. I replied that I have the bill and you can see it any time. I will make it public only when people start talking about it in tea shops, not just educated persons and netizens. At the same time, people should talk about ministers and families who are having `2 lakh crore worth of assets also. On the day this takes place, a political revolution will happen in Tamil Nadu,” said Annamalai.

Further, he said the present DMK leadership is handing them issues on a platter. “Had M Karunanidhi been alive, he would not have given us a chance like this. BJP is the only party in Tamil Nadu that can talk about corruption.

Further, Annamalai expressed confidence that the controversy surrounding his wristwatch would help the BJP win more than 25 seats in 2024. “Currently, two state ministers are talking about the watch. We will wait for all the ministers to talk about it. We are planning to launch a web site and app in April in which public can upload photos of the DMK minister’s benami assets. This will be done before I start my padayatra. Then we will come to know the exact details about the assets they own. We suspect their assets will be worth more than `2 lakh crore if their benami assets come into the public domain,” said Annamalai.



