Home States Tamil Nadu

Will release Rafale watch bill when it becomes tea shop talk: TN BJP chief Annamalai

He said the present DMK leadership is handing them issues on a platter.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: "I will release the bill for the Rafale wristwatch once people start talking about it in tea shops," BJP state president K Annamalai said on Wednesday. Speaking at a party event at Sundarapuram, Annamalai said people of Tamil Nadu are unable to bear the DMK family rule, and the BJP has got an opportunity to end the DMK rule.

“We (cadres) can write the end note for the DMK if we win over 25 LS seats in 2024. I think we will be able to win those seats using the issues surrounding the watch. While travelling to the venue, a party leader asked me when I would release the bill for the watch. I replied that I have the bill and you can see it any time. I will make it public only when people start talking about it in tea shops, not just educated persons and netizens. At the same time, people should talk about ministers and families who are having Rs 2 lakh crore worth of assets also. On the day this takes place, a political revolution will happen in Tamil Nadu,” said Annamalai.

Further, he said the present DMK leadership is handing them issues on a platter. “Had M Karunanidhi been alive, he would not have given us a chance like this. BJP is the only party in Tamil Nadu that can talk about corruption.

Further, Annamalai expressed confidence that the controversy surrounding his wristwatch would help the BJP win more than 25 seats in 2024.

“Currently, two state ministers are talking about the watch. We will wait for all the ministers to talk about it. We are planning to launch a website and app in April in which the public can upload photos of the DMK minister’s benami assets. This will be done before I start my padayatra. Then we will come to know the exact details about the assets they own. We suspect their assets will be worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore if their benami assets come into the public domain,” said Annamalai.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annamalai Rafale wristwatch BJP DMK
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp