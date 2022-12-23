35-year-old driver mysteriously died in Saudi Arabia, wife urge for probe

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a 35-year-old driver, who died in Saudi Arabia, has urged the district administration to take necessary steps to bring the body back home and conduct a probe into the death as the private oil company, where he was working, remained silent in this circumstance.

Sources said the deceased, Anthony Raj of Sami Nagar near Muthaiyapuram, was working as a driver with a private oil company for the past six years. "His wife Jeyamary received a call from her husband's friend from Saudi Arabia on December 16, who informed that Anthony Raj had died of a heart attack. The incident happened a few hours after he spoke with his wife and mother.

He had visited his hometown seven months ago. Jeyamary said that no official from the private firm had informed about the incident to the family, and had switched off their phones," sources added.

Stating that despite the family members' petition to the district administration seeking a probe into the case and bringing back the body of the deceased, Jeyamary said no action has been taken on her petitions. "Our family is in deep sorrow over the unfortunate demise of the breadwinner. The district administration must interfere to repatriate the deceased body and also provide compensation," she reiterated.

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a 35-year-old driver, who died in Saudi Arabia, has urged the district administration to take necessary steps to bring the body back home and conduct a probe into the death as the private oil company, where he was working, remained silent in this circumstance. Sources said the deceased, Anthony Raj of Sami Nagar near Muthaiyapuram, was working as a driver with a private oil company for the past six years. "His wife Jeyamary received a call from her husband's friend from Saudi Arabia on December 16, who informed that Anthony Raj had died of a heart attack. The incident happened a few hours after he spoke with his wife and mother. He had visited his hometown seven months ago. Jeyamary said that no official from the private firm had informed about the incident to the family, and had switched off their phones," sources added. Stating that despite the family members' petition to the district administration seeking a probe into the case and bringing back the body of the deceased, Jeyamary said no action has been taken on her petitions. "Our family is in deep sorrow over the unfortunate demise of the breadwinner. The district administration must interfere to repatriate the deceased body and also provide compensation," she reiterated.