A Raja’s assets case: ED attaches 45-acre benami land in Coimbatore district

The real estate firm allegedly paid the money to Kovai Shelters Promoters, a firm owned by a close aide of Raja, as commission for the purchase of land in Kancheepuram.

Published: 23rd December 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Weeks after CBI filed a charge sheet against DMK Lok Sabha member A Raja, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday provisionally attached 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district, suspected to be owned by the former union minister, held allegedly in the name of a benami company. 

A Raja, who was union environment and forest minister between 2004 and 2007, was charge-sheeted by the CBI on August 2022 in a disproportionate asset case worth Rs 5.53 crore for allegedly granting infrastructure status to a real estate firm that was planning to build a hotel in Kancheepuram during his ministerial tenure in 2007. 

The real estate firm allegedly paid the money to Kovai Shelters Promoters, a firm owned by a close aide of Raja, as commission for the purchase of land in Kancheepuram. It was alleged that Kovai Shelters brought the Coimbatore land for developing it into standalone plots.

According to ED, the probe under Prevention of Money Laundering Act found that Raja incorporated the company, Kovai Shelters Promoters, in the same year (2007) in the name of his family members and his close family friend with the sole objective of using it as a vehicle to park the proceeds of crime. The company did not engage in any business since inception. 

The 45 acres of land worth Rs 55 crore purchased using the proceeds of crime through illegal payment made as quid pro quo for obtaining environmental clearance has been provisionally attached, the ED said. Further probe is under way.

