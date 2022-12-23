Home States Tamil Nadu

Abduction of Karur AIADMK ward member: Probe ordered

HC, however, allows state election panel to declare results of district panchayat election

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday permitted the State Election Commission (SEC) to declare the results of the Karur district panchayat election that was held on December 19.

A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar further directed the Dindigul Assistant Superintendent of Police to investigate the abduction of AIADMK ward member S Thiruvikka, who had filed a petition last week seeking appointment of a retired high court or district judge to monitor the Karur election.

When Thiruvikka’s petition was heard last week, the bench had directed the election commission to conduct the poll but not to publish the results. It had also instructed the authorities to submit the election result before the court in a sealed cover. Pursuant to the directions, the authorities conducted the election on Monday and submitted the sealed report on Thursday.

The senior counsel appearing for Thiruvikka requested the court to re-conduct the election as Thiruvikka was unable to cast his vote due to his abduction at Vedasandur two hours before the election. But the additional advocate general contended that even if the petitioner is permitted to cast his vote, it would not have any impact on the election result.

Hearing the same, the judges disposed of the petition by permitting the authorities to declare the results. Though Thiruvikka’s counsel sought a CBI probe into the abduction alleging that a state investigation agency would not conduct a fair probe, the judges rejected the request and directed the ASP to conduct the investigation.

