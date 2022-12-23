Home States Tamil Nadu

'AIADMK, BJP leaders just have difference of opinions; No split in alliance'

The AIADMK - BJP alliance will continue as it is. It is up to our party leaders to decide whom we should form an alliance with, he added.

Published: 23rd December 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  BJP legislature party leader and party's State vice president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday said that the AIADMK - BJP alliance would continue and that the leaders of both parties merely differ in their opinions.

Nagendran, who visited the district collectorate to submit a petition with Collector V Vishnu on his constituency demands, told the media persons that AIADMK leader C V Shanmugam's recent remarks that the BJP will ally with DMK is his personal view and that there is no chance for an alliance with the DMK.

The AIADMK - BJP alliance will continue as it is. It is up to our party leaders to decide whom we should form an alliance with, he added. When asked whether he had received a wristwatch, citing the ongoing 'wristwatch controversy', Nagendran sarcastically refuted the allegation.

The Tirunelveli MLA further said that the educated youths of southern districts should be given preference for white-collar jobs at Gangaikondan SIPCOT. "We cannot stop north Indians from joining construction and electrical works here.

Because our people also can join them. However, office work in SIPCOT should be provided to our own youths. I have informed the collector and will convene a meeting in this connection," he added. He further said that he had also demanded the construction of the headquarters hospital in Manur, the inauguration of the junction bus stand, and the repair of corporation roads with the State government through the collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK BJP Nainar Nagendran
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp