'AIADMK, BJP leaders just have difference of opinions; No split in alliance'

TIRUNELVELI: BJP legislature party leader and party's State vice president Nainar Nagendran on Thursday said that the AIADMK - BJP alliance would continue and that the leaders of both parties merely differ in their opinions. Nagendran, who visited the district collectorate to submit a petition with Collector V Vishnu on his constituency demands, told the media persons that AIADMK leader C V Shanmugam's recent remarks that the BJP will ally with DMK is his personal view and that there is no chance for an alliance with the DMK. The AIADMK - BJP alliance will continue as it is. It is up to our party leaders to decide whom we should form an alliance with, he added. When asked whether he had received a wristwatch, citing the ongoing 'wristwatch controversy', Nagendran sarcastically refuted the allegation. The Tirunelveli MLA further said that the educated youths of southern districts should be given preference for white-collar jobs at Gangaikondan SIPCOT. "We cannot stop north Indians from joining construction and electrical works here. Because our people also can join them. However, office work in SIPCOT should be provided to our own youths. I have informed the collector and will convene a meeting in this connection," he added. He further said that he had also demanded the construction of the headquarters hospital in Manur, the inauguration of the junction bus stand, and the repair of corporation roads with the State government through the collector.