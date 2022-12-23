Alagiri condemns plan for disinvestment of Salem plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCC president KS Alagiri condemned the union government for trying to disinvest from the Salem Steel Plant (SSP). He urged the government to continue operating the steel plant as it was the only PSU that produced high-quality steel in India.

In a press statement, Alagiri recalled that the SSP was established in Salem as a result of the sincere efforts by former chief ministers K Kamaraj and M Karunanidhi and condemned the union government for trying to sell the plant instead of reviving it.

He said around Rs 150 crore a year could be generated if a solar farm was established on the 3,000 acres lying unutilised by the SSP. He wondered why the union government was reluctant to do so. He warned the Narendra Modi-led union government that TN would stage a protest against the disinvestment.

