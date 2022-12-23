Home States Tamil Nadu

Alagiri condemns plan for disinvestment of Salem plant

He said around Rs 150 crore a year could be generated if a solar farm was established on the 3,000 acres lying unutilised by the SSP.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  TNCC president KS Alagiri condemned the union government for trying to disinvest from the Salem Steel Plant (SSP). He urged the government to continue operating the steel plant as it was the only PSU that produced high-quality steel in India.

In a press statement, Alagiri recalled that the SSP was established in Salem as a result of the sincere efforts by former chief ministers K Kamaraj and M Karunanidhi and condemned the union government for trying to sell the plant instead of reviving it.

He said around Rs 150 crore a year could be generated if a solar farm was established on the 3,000 acres lying unutilised by the SSP. He wondered why the union government was reluctant to do so. He warned the Narendra Modi-led union government that TN would stage a protest against the disinvestment.

