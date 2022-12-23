BJP functionary’s house vandalised hours after she said ‘TN minister won’t have legs’

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after BJP state vice president Sasikala Pushpa threatened social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan that the latter would lose her legs while coming out of the house, Pushpa’s house came under attack by unidentified persons on Thursday.

Geetha Jeevan, who is also the DMK north district secretary, recently accused BJP state president K Annamalai of chest-thumping. In response to an allegation raised by Annamalai, Jeevan also said DMK cadre would jump onto the stage when Annamalai is speaking, hinting at assault.

In retaliation, Sasikala Pushpa on Wednesday, during Christmas celebrations, threatened the minister that she would not have legs when she comes out of her house, and also no tongue to speak against Annamalai.

On Thursday afternoon, Pushpa’s house at P&T colony was vandalised by unidentified persons.

Thoothukudi town DSP Sathiyaraj inspected the house and held a preliminary probe. Meanwhile, BJP workers gathered in front of the house and blamed DMK supporters for the attack. The cadre led by BJP’s south district secretary Chitrangathan resorted to a protest at Third Mile.

“If no action is taken against the attackers by 8 am on Friday, thousands of BJP workers will lay siege to Geetha Jeevan’s house,” Chitrangathan said. Geetha Jeevan said the DMK women’s wing functionaries had only gone to question Pushpa over her abusive remarks. “The BJP leader has been making third-rate comments against the DMK only to gain political mileage.”

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after BJP state vice president Sasikala Pushpa threatened social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan that the latter would lose her legs while coming out of the house, Pushpa’s house came under attack by unidentified persons on Thursday. Geetha Jeevan, who is also the DMK north district secretary, recently accused BJP state president K Annamalai of chest-thumping. In response to an allegation raised by Annamalai, Jeevan also said DMK cadre would jump onto the stage when Annamalai is speaking, hinting at assault. In retaliation, Sasikala Pushpa on Wednesday, during Christmas celebrations, threatened the minister that she would not have legs when she comes out of her house, and also no tongue to speak against Annamalai. On Thursday afternoon, Pushpa’s house at P&T colony was vandalised by unidentified persons. Thoothukudi town DSP Sathiyaraj inspected the house and held a preliminary probe. Meanwhile, BJP workers gathered in front of the house and blamed DMK supporters for the attack. The cadre led by BJP’s south district secretary Chitrangathan resorted to a protest at Third Mile. “If no action is taken against the attackers by 8 am on Friday, thousands of BJP workers will lay siege to Geetha Jeevan’s house,” Chitrangathan said. Geetha Jeevan said the DMK women’s wing functionaries had only gone to question Pushpa over her abusive remarks. “The BJP leader has been making third-rate comments against the DMK only to gain political mileage.”