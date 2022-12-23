Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 all-pass Covid kids of Tamil Nadu now face JEE challenge

Their SSLC certificates, as such, did not specify marks, and it is mandatory for candidates to provide their Class-10 marks in the application form for the entrance test.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education, future

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Dinesh*, a Class 12 student in a matriculation school, is worried whether his application for the upcoming JEE (Mains) would be accepted. Reason? He is one of those students declared Class-10 pass in 2020-21 owing to their inability to appear for exams during Covid-19 first wave. Their SSLC certificates, as such, did not specify marks, and it is mandatory for candidates to provide their Class-10 marks in the application form for the entrance test.

JEE (Mains) is held for admission to premier institutes such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI). It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.

“If two students have the same marks and the same criteria, it comes down to who applied first. Because of that, we would like to apply early. A YouTube channel advised students to apply for the examination by providing the minimum marks required. Several of my friends and I have applied for the test this way. We are, however, worried whether our application would be valid,” said Dinesh.

The JEE (Mains) will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic year. The registration for session one began on December 15 and students can apply till January 12. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. “Most students apply for session one and six months to a year would be wasted if the issue is not resolved. The government should consider this and take necessary action,” said a teacher working at a coaching centre.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said they would take up the matter with the union government. In a statement, School Education Commissioner K Nandakumar asked the students to continue preparing for the entrance test without worry. “Since (Class 10) grades or marks are required, many students from TN are unable to fill the application. We have raised the issue with the National Testing Agency, and they promised us that the issue would be resolved. We have asked the students to fill the application without marks,” said Nandakumar. Last year, a total of 39,380 students applied for the session one of the same examination.

*Name changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Students Covid 19 JEE Mains
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp