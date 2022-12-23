Class 10 all-pass Covid kids of Tamil Nadu now face JEE challenge

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dinesh*, a Class 12 student in a matriculation school, is worried whether his application for the upcoming JEE (Mains) would be accepted. Reason? He is one of those students declared Class-10 pass in 2020-21 owing to their inability to appear for exams during Covid-19 first wave. Their SSLC certificates, as such, did not specify marks, and it is mandatory for candidates to provide their Class-10 marks in the application form for the entrance test.

JEE (Mains) is held for admission to premier institutes such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI). It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.

“If two students have the same marks and the same criteria, it comes down to who applied first. Because of that, we would like to apply early. A YouTube channel advised students to apply for the examination by providing the minimum marks required. Several of my friends and I have applied for the test this way. We are, however, worried whether our application would be valid,” said Dinesh.

The JEE (Mains) will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic year. The registration for session one began on December 15 and students can apply till January 12. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. “Most students apply for session one and six months to a year would be wasted if the issue is not resolved. The government should consider this and take necessary action,” said a teacher working at a coaching centre.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said they would take up the matter with the union government. In a statement, School Education Commissioner K Nandakumar asked the students to continue preparing for the entrance test without worry. “Since (Class 10) grades or marks are required, many students from TN are unable to fill the application. We have raised the issue with the National Testing Agency, and they promised us that the issue would be resolved. We have asked the students to fill the application without marks,” said Nandakumar. Last year, a total of 39,380 students applied for the session one of the same examination.

*Name changed

CHENNAI: Dinesh*, a Class 12 student in a matriculation school, is worried whether his application for the upcoming JEE (Mains) would be accepted. Reason? He is one of those students declared Class-10 pass in 2020-21 owing to their inability to appear for exams during Covid-19 first wave. Their SSLC certificates, as such, did not specify marks, and it is mandatory for candidates to provide their Class-10 marks in the application form for the entrance test. JEE (Mains) is held for admission to premier institutes such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI). It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs. “If two students have the same marks and the same criteria, it comes down to who applied first. Because of that, we would like to apply early. A YouTube channel advised students to apply for the examination by providing the minimum marks required. Several of my friends and I have applied for the test this way. We are, however, worried whether our application would be valid,” said Dinesh. The JEE (Mains) will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic year. The registration for session one began on December 15 and students can apply till January 12. The exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. “Most students apply for session one and six months to a year would be wasted if the issue is not resolved. The government should consider this and take necessary action,” said a teacher working at a coaching centre. Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said they would take up the matter with the union government. In a statement, School Education Commissioner K Nandakumar asked the students to continue preparing for the entrance test without worry. “Since (Class 10) grades or marks are required, many students from TN are unable to fill the application. We have raised the issue with the National Testing Agency, and they promised us that the issue would be resolved. We have asked the students to fill the application without marks,” said Nandakumar. Last year, a total of 39,380 students applied for the session one of the same examination. *Name changed