‘Consider RSS fresh request for route-march permission’

Counsels for RSS suggest two dates in Jan for holding the march

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A division bench of Madras High Court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider the fresh applications of RSS seeking permission for a route march.

The bench gave the direction when the appeal petitions filed by RSS office-bearers challenging a single judge’s order restricting the event within ‘compounded premises’ came up for hearing. The bench posted the matter to January 5 for further hearing.

The counsels appearing for RSS submitted that the single judge had reversed his earlier decision directing the police to provide permission for holding the event at 50 places. The police had, initially, given permission to hold the route march in only three places.

In his modified order, the single judge laid down several conditions and permitted RSS to hold the route march within the ‘compounded premises’. They had also stated police had granted permission to hold nearly 500 demonstrations even after rejecting the plea of RSS seeking nod for route march. They said they are ready to hold the event if the police give permission. 

Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak told the court the copies of the petitions were not given to him, and he would respond after going through the papers. When the counsels for RSS suggested two dates for holding the event in January, the bench directed the police to consider it.
 

