Court staff attempt to seal Dindigul collectorate over non-payment of compensation

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Following an order from the Supreme Court, the court staff attempted to seal the Dindigul collectorate on Thursday since the district administration failed to settle the payment of compensation to people, whose land parcels were acquired for constructing the collectorate.



A total of 215 acres were acquired from 55 persons for constructing the office in 1985. Later, the landowners moved the court stating that the compensation announced by the district administration was not sufficient. Their petitions were heard in both the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court finally ordered the district administration to provide Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation for each acre along with the interest that would be calculated from 1985. Over the years, the petitioners again moved court since the administration had not settled the compensation amounts. Accepting their plea, the Supreme Court ordered the confiscation of the District Collector's three cars and other materials in his office premises.



On Thursday, court staff along with advocates reached the collectorate for executing the order. Senior district administration officials intervened and immediately arranged peace talks with the petitioners. After the officials assured the petitioners that the compensation along with interest would be disbursed before the month ends, the court staff returned.



Addressing media persons, advocate Kumaravadivel, who is representing one of the petitioners, said the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had ordered the district administration to provide `2.5 lakh per acre along with interest. "The officials filed an appeal against the HC order at the Supreme Court. But, the apex court went ahead and upheld the HC order. The court staff had also come four months ago to confiscate the documents, but then too the officials promised to pay up soon and sent them back. We hope at least this time the officials will keep their word," he added.

DINDIGUL: Following an order from the Supreme Court, the court staff attempted to seal the Dindigul collectorate on Thursday since the district administration failed to settle the payment of compensation to people, whose land parcels were acquired for constructing the collectorate. A total of 215 acres were acquired from 55 persons for constructing the office in 1985. Later, the landowners moved the court stating that the compensation announced by the district administration was not sufficient. Their petitions were heard in both the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court finally ordered the district administration to provide Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation for each acre along with the interest that would be calculated from 1985. Over the years, the petitioners again moved court since the administration had not settled the compensation amounts. Accepting their plea, the Supreme Court ordered the confiscation of the District Collector's three cars and other materials in his office premises. On Thursday, court staff along with advocates reached the collectorate for executing the order. Senior district administration officials intervened and immediately arranged peace talks with the petitioners. After the officials assured the petitioners that the compensation along with interest would be disbursed before the month ends, the court staff returned. Addressing media persons, advocate Kumaravadivel, who is representing one of the petitioners, said the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had ordered the district administration to provide `2.5 lakh per acre along with interest. "The officials filed an appeal against the HC order at the Supreme Court. But, the apex court went ahead and upheld the HC order. The court staff had also come four months ago to confiscate the documents, but then too the officials promised to pay up soon and sent them back. We hope at least this time the officials will keep their word," he added.