Jayalalithaa turned down doctors’ plea for treating her abroad, says Sasikala 

T Muruganandham

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, when she was being treated at a private hospital in Chennai in 2016, turned down foreign doctors requests to get treated abroad, says VK Sasikala.

"Though we wished that she be given treatment abroad, it did not take place because of her decision,” Sasikala said here on Friday.



Breaking her silence on the report of the Arumughaswamy Commission, Sasikala said, "Doctors from foreign countries personally asked Amma about treating her abroad, but she denied saying Chennai is a medical hub and all facilities are available here. Though we all wished to take her abroad, it did not take place because of her decision. Amma was recovering well, and on the day she suffered cardiac arrest, she was watching the television."



She was answering queries from reporters after celebrating Christmas with elderly people at Mercy Home on Halls Road here. Sasikala revealed that Jayalalithaa had ordered gold jewels to be presented to the doctors and other medical staff who looked after her.

"We had fixed December 19 as the date for her discharge from the hospital, and she told the jewellery makers that the gift items should reach her by December 15. "



When questioned about the report of the Arumughaswamy Commission, Sasikala said, "AIIMS doctors, private hospital doctors and government doctors gave statements on Amma's health on a daily basis, and there was nothing to hide."

Questioned whether Jayalalithaa discussed who should lead the AIADMK after her time, Sasikala said, "Amma knew who would be best suited for that job. Even works on that count were going on. But unexpectedly, she fell. Even now, I confidently say that no one can harm the AIADMK."

Responding to a query about the possibility of unifying the factions of the AIADMK since Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are flexing their muscles in different directions, VK Sasikala said, "I am confident that unification of the AIADMK is possible even now I say, we will all together face the Lok Sabha elections and win."



On the charge that AIADMK, though being the principal opposition party, has been facilitating another party occupying that space, Sasikala said, "In Tamil Nadu, there is no such situation. Press and Youtube channels cannot decide who should be in power. We have witnessed this truth during the Amma (Jayalalithaa) regime. It is the people who decide, and they alone make a political party win."

