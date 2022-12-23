Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai constable beats up hawker for selling faulty LED TV, arrested

The arrested were identified as P Murugan (34) from Ranganathapuram and P Prathish (27), an ambulance driver from Pallapalayam near Sulur.

Published: 23rd December 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Singanallur police on Thursday arrested a grade-II police constable and an ambulance driver for assaulting two television sellers and extorting five LCD televisions and Rs 47,000 from them at their residence at Varadharajapuram on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as P Murugan (34) from Ranganathapuram and P Prathish (27), an ambulance driver from Pallapalayam near Sulur. The duo was booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property or constrain to illegal act), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC. One more person Srijith, who runs a workshop in the Singanallur area, is absconding in connection with the case.

Police said J Thasim (26) of UP and his assistant Shahrukh (29) were engaged in assembling LED and LCD televisions and selling door-to-door. They were staying in Kamban Nagar at Varadharajapuram. Around 9 am on 20 December, Thasim and Shahrukh were on their rounds in Kannampalayam when Murugan, constable attached to the Sulur police station, waylaid them and beat them up suspecting them to be thieves. With help of ambulance driver Prathish, Murugan took Thasim to his room and took away five televisions, a gas stove and Rs 47,000.

Shahrukh was kept under the custody of Srijith, They released Thasim on Wednesday and he lodged a complaint with police. They collected CCTV cameras and arrested Murugan and Prathish. “Murugan bought a television from Thasim for Rs 21,000 a few weeks ago but it did not function properly. So, he claimed that he picked him up for getting back another television. But we seized five TVs, a gas stove and the cash,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest Assault
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp