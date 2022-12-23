Kovai constable beats up hawker for selling faulty LED TV, arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Singanallur police on Thursday arrested a grade-II police constable and an ambulance driver for assaulting two television sellers and extorting five LCD televisions and Rs 47,000 from them at their residence at Varadharajapuram on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as P Murugan (34) from Ranganathapuram and P Prathish (27), an ambulance driver from Pallapalayam near Sulur. The duo was booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property or constrain to illegal act), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC. One more person Srijith, who runs a workshop in the Singanallur area, is absconding in connection with the case.

Police said J Thasim (26) of UP and his assistant Shahrukh (29) were engaged in assembling LED and LCD televisions and selling door-to-door. They were staying in Kamban Nagar at Varadharajapuram. Around 9 am on 20 December, Thasim and Shahrukh were on their rounds in Kannampalayam when Murugan, constable attached to the Sulur police station, waylaid them and beat them up suspecting them to be thieves. With help of ambulance driver Prathish, Murugan took Thasim to his room and took away five televisions, a gas stove and Rs 47,000.

Shahrukh was kept under the custody of Srijith, They released Thasim on Wednesday and he lodged a complaint with police. They collected CCTV cameras and arrested Murugan and Prathish. “Murugan bought a television from Thasim for Rs 21,000 a few weeks ago but it did not function properly. So, he claimed that he picked him up for getting back another television. But we seized five TVs, a gas stove and the cash,” said a police officer.

