Kovai man, mother sentenced in dowry harassment case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Mahila court awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to a 29-year-old man on Thursday for abetting the suicide of his wife six years ago. His mother was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

R Yogeswaran a lathe worker from Ganapathypudur in Coimbatore city was in love with Devi (26) of Kurichi Pirivu near Sundarapuram. Amid opposition from the bride's family, the couple got married in May 2016.

After the marriage, Yogeswaran's mother R Krishnaveni (55) often fought with Devi. Unable to bear the torture of her mother-in-law, the couple moved to another area. After that, Yogeswaran started demanding Devi arrange Rs 5 lakhs to start a business. On October 21 2016, Devi committed suicide. Yogeswaran alerted her family members and Saravanampatti police.

Meanwhile, the family members of Devi lodged a complaint with police and claimed that Yogeswaran and his mother Krishnaveni demanded dowry and harassed her for the last five months.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Krishnaveni and Yogeswaran and later, they came out on bail. The case trial was held before the district Mahila court. On Thursday, the court sentenced them and also imposed a penalty.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Mahila court awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to a 29-year-old man on Thursday for abetting the suicide of his wife six years ago. His mother was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment. R Yogeswaran a lathe worker from Ganapathypudur in Coimbatore city was in love with Devi (26) of Kurichi Pirivu near Sundarapuram. Amid opposition from the bride's family, the couple got married in May 2016. After the marriage, Yogeswaran's mother R Krishnaveni (55) often fought with Devi. Unable to bear the torture of her mother-in-law, the couple moved to another area. After that, Yogeswaran started demanding Devi arrange Rs 5 lakhs to start a business. On October 21 2016, Devi committed suicide. Yogeswaran alerted her family members and Saravanampatti police. Meanwhile, the family members of Devi lodged a complaint with police and claimed that Yogeswaran and his mother Krishnaveni demanded dowry and harassed her for the last five months. Based on the complaint, police arrested Krishnaveni and Yogeswaran and later, they came out on bail. The case trial was held before the district Mahila court. On Thursday, the court sentenced them and also imposed a penalty.