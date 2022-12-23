Krishnagiri tribal village gets water connection

Sivaguru S By

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Gundalakuttai, a tribal habitation in Mallapadi near Bargur received water connection on Thursday, fulfilling a long pending demand of the people. TNIE had highlighted their plight without water on 24 August and on 1 November, following which District Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu ordered necessary action.

Bargur BDO M Subramani told TNIE, “A 1,000-litre water tank was erected in Gundalakuttai and a pipeline laid for 500 metres at the cost of Rs 1. 85 lakh under the union general fund. A motor was fixed at a cost of Rs 20,000. In total, around Rs 2. 05 lakh has been spent for water connection in the area.”

Villagers expressed happiness at the development and that they no longer need to go to the nearby crusher unit to fetch water. Over ten families in the habitation will benefit from the water connection.

