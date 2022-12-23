Madras HC reporter accuses Press Trust of India contributor of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a tweet by a Madras High Court woman reporter accusing a contributor of Press Trust of India of sexually harassing her by passing lewd comments on her dress, the national news agency said it has already started an internal inquiry into the incident and, if required, will sever all ties with the contributor.

Replying to the tweet of the woman journalist, who works with an online portal, PTI tweeted on its official handle, “The person in question is an independent advocate who occasionally contributes to PTI on legal stories from Chennai. As a responsible organisation, which has zero tolerance for such conduct, we have taken serious note of your complaint.”

