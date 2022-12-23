Nine convicted for sexually assaulting five girls in Pondicherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment and life imprisonment till death, and one person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting five minor girls at a duck farm at Saathamangalam, Villianur in 2020.

There were 11 accused in total. They include duck farm owner L Kanniappan (53), his wife Subha (45), son K Rajkumar (24), nephew Pasupathi (20), Sarath Kumar (27), Kanniappan and Subha’s adopted son V Siva (21), C Murthy (19), Kaathran alias Kathavarayan (70), Subba’s father Arumugham (55), and stepfather of two of the victims who worked in the duck farm.

They were convicted under various Sections of POCSO, SC/ST Atrocities Act, Bonded Labour System Abolishing Act, Child Labour Prohibition Under Regulation Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and various sections of the India Penal Code, said S Patcheappan, Special Public Prosecutor for POCSO cases. Velu alias Vellvan was acquitted, while another accused, a juvenile, has been assigned to the Juvenile Justice Board. Special court judge J Selvanathan also ordered them to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to one of the girls who got pregnant and `5 lakh each for the other four victims.

The incident came to light in November 2020 when police rescued the girls after being alerted by the child welfare committee and arrested the accused. The minor girls are from the SC/ST community and are aged between five and 12 years. The accused purchased them from a village in Tamil Nadu and made them work on the duck farm as bonded labourers. While two of the girls were sold by their stepfathers, the other three were bought from their parents by Kanniappan. The parents of all five victims are now dead.

