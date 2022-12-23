‘No need of underpass for Madurai runway extension’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan suggested to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia that the proposed extension of runway of Madurai airport could happen without an underpass for road traffic on the Ring Road.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the state finance minister, who is pushing for making Madurai airport an international one, suggested that a bypass could be created instead of an underpass, which could save the exchequer Rs 500 crore. “I will be formally writing a letter pertaining to the proposal as well as land acquisition for the airport,” Rajan said.

SG Panicker, the new regional executive director of southern region, Airports Authority of India (AAI), told TNIE that almost 90% land has been acquired for the expansion of Madurai airport. On the feasibility of having a bypass instead of an underpass, he said the decision would be taken by a technical committee. Initially, the proposal to have an underpass was earlier rejected by AAI owing to the high construction cost. It was, however, under consideration again.

Rajan also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to kick-start the four-lane Madurai-Kochi Highway project, which has been gathering dust since 2018 after a detailed project report was prepared. He also urged the minister to speed up the Madurai Ring Road project. The discussion also focussed on the funding of projects through insurance bonds instead of bank guarantees. The minister said he would convey the message to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The minister also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan suggested to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia that the proposed extension of runway of Madurai airport could happen without an underpass for road traffic on the Ring Road. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the state finance minister, who is pushing for making Madurai airport an international one, suggested that a bypass could be created instead of an underpass, which could save the exchequer Rs 500 crore. “I will be formally writing a letter pertaining to the proposal as well as land acquisition for the airport,” Rajan said. SG Panicker, the new regional executive director of southern region, Airports Authority of India (AAI), told TNIE that almost 90% land has been acquired for the expansion of Madurai airport. On the feasibility of having a bypass instead of an underpass, he said the decision would be taken by a technical committee. Initially, the proposal to have an underpass was earlier rejected by AAI owing to the high construction cost. It was, however, under consideration again. Rajan also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to kick-start the four-lane Madurai-Kochi Highway project, which has been gathering dust since 2018 after a detailed project report was prepared. He also urged the minister to speed up the Madurai Ring Road project. The discussion also focussed on the funding of projects through insurance bonds instead of bank guarantees. The minister said he would convey the message to Chief Minister MK Stalin. The minister also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.