Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS misusing party name, seal: EPS faction

The notice alleged that Panneerselvam forged AIADMK’s official seal to accord to himself the titles of “party coordinator, treasurer and former Chief Minister”.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, issued a legal notice to O Panneerselvam for “misusing the party name, official letterhead and seal”. Referring to the announcement made by Panneerselvam on December 17 about the meeting of district secretaries and other office bearers on December 21, the notice also claimed that Panneerselvam deliberately and wilfully acted in contravention of the orders of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. 

The notice alleged that Panneerselvam forged AIADMK’s official seal to accord to himself the titles of “party coordinator, treasurer and former Chief Minister”. The notice further said Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK by way of resolutions passed at the general council meeting on July 11 and that he had no right to represent himself as the coordinator and treasurer of the party.

The notice termed Panneerselvam as a stranger to the party. The Madras HC had given possession of the AIADMK headquarters to Palaniswami on July 20, and the Supreme Court upheld it on September 12. Meanwhile, reacting to the remark of Panneerselvam wherein he dared Palaniswami launch his own political party and not swallow the AIADMK, former minister D Jayakumar said the entire party was already behind Palaniswami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp