OPS misusing party name, seal: EPS faction

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, issued a legal notice to O Panneerselvam for “misusing the party name, official letterhead and seal”. Referring to the announcement made by Panneerselvam on December 17 about the meeting of district secretaries and other office bearers on December 21, the notice also claimed that Panneerselvam deliberately and wilfully acted in contravention of the orders of the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.

The notice alleged that Panneerselvam forged AIADMK’s official seal to accord to himself the titles of “party coordinator, treasurer and former Chief Minister”. The notice further said Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK by way of resolutions passed at the general council meeting on July 11 and that he had no right to represent himself as the coordinator and treasurer of the party.

The notice termed Panneerselvam as a stranger to the party. The Madras HC had given possession of the AIADMK headquarters to Palaniswami on July 20, and the Supreme Court upheld it on September 12. Meanwhile, reacting to the remark of Panneerselvam wherein he dared Palaniswami launch his own political party and not swallow the AIADMK, former minister D Jayakumar said the entire party was already behind Palaniswami.

