Oral diktat on special classes draws flak

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The oral instructions from chief education officers in the districts to hold special classes for classes 10, 11 and 12 during half-yearly holidays, from December 24 to January 1, have not gone down well with the teachers. 

Though the teachers said a few of them conduct special classes for slow learners, making special classes compulsory is unacceptable. President of Tamil Nadu PG Teachers’ Association, Perumalsamy said, Chengalpattu CEO has said conducting special classes should be ensured in all the schools.

“In other districts, only verbal instruction has been given. When remedial classes are held for slow learners, only selected students are asked to come to the school, and we ensure they reach home safely. It is not possible to do it when all the students come in. If some problem occurs, only the teachers will be blamed, as there are only strict verbal instructions now,” he said. 

The teachers also said excluding Saturdays and Sundays, there are only five days of holidays for the students and asking them to come to school during those days will only help in increasing their stress level. 

They added the instructions of CEOs are contrary to the school education department minister’s statements that classes would not be held during holidays. “When the direct classes couldn’t be held due to the pandemic last year, many teachers voluntarily conducted special classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 during holiday,” said another teacher on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the school education department officials said they have asked to conduct special classes only with the consent of parents, teachers and students.

