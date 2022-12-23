POCSO case: Police inspector suspended for seeking bribe in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The inspector at the Mayiladuthurai all-women police station on Thursday was placed under suspension for allegedly demanding bribe from school authorities in order to not have their names included in an FIR on a complaint of sexual assault against one of their former teaching staff.

According to sources, Thanjavur Range DIG A Kayalvizhi suspended inspector M Sangeetha, the station house officer at the all-women police station in Mayiladuthurai. The suspended inspector had on December 18 arrested S Seenivasan, a teacher at a private school near Mayiladuthurai town, under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a Class 9 student.

Sangeetha, who was investigating the case, demanded a bribe from the school authorities in order to not include their names in the first information report. The school management also complained that Sangeetha was harassing them, sources added. Following an inquiry, DIG Kayalvizhi placed Sangeetha under suspension.

M Sangeetha (44), the suspended inspector, however, claimed innocence. She told TNIE, “I did not demand any bribe from the school management. I have been framed.”

