Home States Tamil Nadu

POCSO case: Police inspector suspended for seeking bribe in Tamil Nadu

According to sources, Thanjavur Range DIG A Kayalvizhi suspended inspector M Sangeetha, the station house officer at the all-women police station in Mayiladuthurai.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  The inspector at the Mayiladuthurai all-women police station on Thursday was placed under suspension for allegedly demanding bribe from school authorities in order to not have their names included in an FIR on a complaint of sexual assault against one of their former teaching staff.

According to sources, Thanjavur Range DIG A Kayalvizhi suspended inspector M Sangeetha, the station house officer at the all-women police station in Mayiladuthurai. The suspended inspector had on December 18 arrested S Seenivasan, a teacher at a private school near Mayiladuthurai town, under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a Class 9 student.

Sangeetha, who was investigating the case, demanded a bribe from the school authorities in order to not include their names in the first information report. The school management also complained that Sangeetha was harassing them, sources added. Following an inquiry, DIG Kayalvizhi placed Sangeetha under suspension. 

M Sangeetha (44), the suspended inspector, however, claimed innocence. She told TNIE, “I did not demand any bribe from the school management. I have been framed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp