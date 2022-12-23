Reply sought on plea to direct Tamil Nadu not to use temple property for green forest

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the 'grabbing' of land owned by Thiruvenkatanatha Perumal temple in Idayakottai village for growing a green forest.



N Kanagaraj of Dindigul district, in his petition, said that the temple property, measuring 117 acre, was cleaned and acquired by the revenue department for creating green forest at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, despite having no authority over the property. The revenue officials are using the land on their own accord without changing the revenue records or providing market price to the temple authorities, he alleged.



"The public fund worth Rs 90 crore could be used to renovate the temple, which is in a dilapidated state. However, the revenue department's decision to utilise the money for agricultural purposes will affect the sentiments of the Hindu community. I request the court to forbid the authorities from acquiring the land and utilise the money for renovating the temple instead," he added.



However, the additional advocate general assured that the land would continue to be in the possession of the temple and that the income from the trees, which would be planted on the land would also belong to the temple. Hearing this, a Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar directed the government to file the said statement as an affidavit and adjourned the case to January 2, 2023.

