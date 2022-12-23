Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Steps on to treat cancer patients with Ayush meds’

The MP had sought to know whether the Government of India recognised indigenous medicines for treatment and cure of various types of cancer and liver and kidney ailments.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

AYUSH

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Replying to a question by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Ayush treatment for cancer, Union Minister for Ayush told Parliament on Thursday that steps were being taken to treat various ailments including cancer, liver and kidney diseases through Ayush medicines and procedures.

The MP had sought to know whether the Government of India recognised indigenous medicines for treatment and cure of various types of cancer and liver and kidney ailments. Replying, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, has undertaken clinical studies to improve the quality of life of cancer patients. He said CCRAS has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Tata Memorial Centre, Department of Atomic Energy, for cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and integrative oncology/cancer research in May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Kanimozhi
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp