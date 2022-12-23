‘Steps on to treat cancer patients with Ayush meds’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Replying to a question by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Ayush treatment for cancer, Union Minister for Ayush told Parliament on Thursday that steps were being taken to treat various ailments including cancer, liver and kidney diseases through Ayush medicines and procedures.

The MP had sought to know whether the Government of India recognised indigenous medicines for treatment and cure of various types of cancer and liver and kidney ailments. Replying, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal said Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, has undertaken clinical studies to improve the quality of life of cancer patients. He said CCRAS has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Tata Memorial Centre, Department of Atomic Energy, for cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and integrative oncology/cancer research in May.

