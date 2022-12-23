Tamil Nadu: Madhavaram to Tiruvannamalai buses get rolling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate the transportation of North Chennai residents to Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) introduced direct bus service between Madhavaram and Tiruvannamalai recently. The bus from Madhavaram will pass through Retteri, TVS Lucus, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Vanagaram toll plaza, Perungalathur, Melmaruvathur and Gingee. The services from Tiruvannamalai will leave the bus depot at 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, 4 pm, 9 pm and 11 pm. The buses from Madhavaram will start their journey at 6 am, 8 am, 11am, 2 pm, 5 pm and 10 pm, said sources.