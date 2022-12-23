Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Madhavaram to Tiruvannamalai buses get rolling

The bus from Madhavaram will pass through Retteri, TVS Lucus, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Vanagaram toll plaza, Perungalathur, Melmaruvathur and Gingee. 

Published: 23rd December 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bus Station. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To facilitate the transportation of North Chennai residents to Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) introduced direct bus service between Madhavaram and Tiruvannamalai recently. 

The bus from Madhavaram will pass through Retteri, TVS Lucus, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Vanagaram 
toll plaza, Perungalathur, Melmaruvathur and Gingee. 

The services from Tiruvannamalai will leave the bus depot at 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, 4 pm, 9 pm and 11 pm. 
The buses from Madhavaram will start their journey at 6 am, 8 am, 11am, 2 pm, 5 pm and 10 pm, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp