Blockchain tech gives teeth to Tamil Nadu Idol Wing website

CHENNAI: The state Idol Wing department, with the help of a Singapore-based company, implemented blockchain technology on its official website. Idol Wing DGP K Jayanth Murali said the initiative is the first of its kind in decentralised blockchain technology. He said, “Blockchain technology is the basis for Web 3, the future decentralised internet. Using the blockchain’s immutable nature, the Idol Wing now has an efficient and secure way to track and store data. The technology has several advantages over traditional methods of complaint logging.”

With the use of the technology, the wing could track the status of complaints while ensuring that each one is handled accurately and consistently.Blockchain technology will also offer an audit trail, making it simpler to identify any problems or flaws with how complaints are handled. “In general, Idol Wing’s use of the technology could contribute to the development of a more dependable and secure mechanism for monitoring and addressing complaints,” the DGP added.

The effort of the wing will assist the public in filing complaints using the technology in addition to assisting informants in providing information on idol thefts and smugglers. The initiative also envisions the Idol Wing staff’s grievances being received on the website.

The DGP said, “Using the Ethereum blockchain, Polygon will power the chain. Unlike the customary process, a grievance, complaint, or information on the website will be subject to preliminary investigation by the Idol Wing officers to determine whether it is cognisable. The Idol Wing plans to file an FIR within seven days of receiving a complaint if it is cognisable. A Soul Bound Token (SBT), a Digital Medal, or an NFT will be given to anyone who posts information that results in the seizure or arrest of an idol thief or smuggler.”

In the case of Idol Wing Staff grievances, the officer concerned will respond to the concerns presented by the staff within a fortnight. Within a week, the responsible officer will publish the action taken report on the website. The three structured forms are easy to fill and submit once the user has accessed the website or app. The information is anonymous and unchangeable once it is submitted. The entire process is relatively easy to do using a mobile phone.

Jayant Murali said blockchain renders it difficult for anyone to alter or erase complaints and will ensure every complaint is recorded accurately. Regarding police complaints, blockchain also has several other benefits. It will be simpler to manage and analyse complaints and will spot any possible problems if any. Idol Wing, for instance, uses blockchain technology to keep specific information about each complaint, such as the date, time, location, and other pertinent details.It was the Singapore based-company that created SBTs and NFTs that were launched by the Idol Wing earlier this month.

How block-chain technology works

This technology can be used by informants who wish to pass inputs on Idol smuggling/possession/sale of illicit antique idols; the staff of Idol Wing can also submit their grievances and the public can also lodge their complaints. The link to the blockchain tech-based website is https://complaints.tnidols.com

