Home States Tamil Nadu

Dravidian-model govt bulwark against caste, religious domination: CM Stalin

During his address, Stalin thanked the people of Kolathur constituency who elected him thrice consecutively and said Christmas was a festival for the followers of all religions.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin distributing sweets to students who dressed up as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations at Don Bosco school in Chennai on Friday | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday said that the Dravidian-model government was not against any faith and that it stood for all religions and communities. He was speaking at a Christmas event organised at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Kolathur.

During his address, Stalin thanked the people of Kolathur constituency who elected him thrice consecutively and said Christmas was a festival for the followers of all religions. He added that the Dravidian-model government was not against any faith.

“You have elected a government that stands against those who think that they can survive using communal politics and those who think that they can incite violence in the name of religion and gain political mileage. The principle of Dravidam is to nurture humanity”

Highlighting the significance of the DMK-led government, Stalin said the DMK government was functioning as a movement to protect the rights of the poor from those who wanted to dominate them through caste, religion and language.”

“Though we believe in different faiths, we are all Tamils. With that spirit, let us promote religious harmony.” During the function, he gave away welfare assistance to the poor. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu, Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives accompanied him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp