Dravidian-model govt bulwark against caste, religious domination: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday said that the Dravidian-model government was not against any faith and that it stood for all religions and communities. He was speaking at a Christmas event organised at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Kolathur.

During his address, Stalin thanked the people of Kolathur constituency who elected him thrice consecutively and said Christmas was a festival for the followers of all religions. He added that the Dravidian-model government was not against any faith.

“You have elected a government that stands against those who think that they can survive using communal politics and those who think that they can incite violence in the name of religion and gain political mileage. The principle of Dravidam is to nurture humanity”

Highlighting the significance of the DMK-led government, Stalin said the DMK government was functioning as a movement to protect the rights of the poor from those who wanted to dominate them through caste, religion and language.”

“Though we believe in different faiths, we are all Tamils. With that spirit, let us promote religious harmony.” During the function, he gave away welfare assistance to the poor. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu, Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives accompanied him.

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday said that the Dravidian-model government was not against any faith and that it stood for all religions and communities. He was speaking at a Christmas event organised at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Kolathur. During his address, Stalin thanked the people of Kolathur constituency who elected him thrice consecutively and said Christmas was a festival for the followers of all religions. He added that the Dravidian-model government was not against any faith. “You have elected a government that stands against those who think that they can survive using communal politics and those who think that they can incite violence in the name of religion and gain political mileage. The principle of Dravidam is to nurture humanity” Highlighting the significance of the DMK-led government, Stalin said the DMK government was functioning as a movement to protect the rights of the poor from those who wanted to dominate them through caste, religion and language.” “Though we believe in different faiths, we are all Tamils. With that spirit, let us promote religious harmony.” During the function, he gave away welfare assistance to the poor. Ministers KN Nehru, PK Sekar Babu, Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives accompanied him.