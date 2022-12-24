Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmer, three guards injured in elephant attack in Denkanikottai forest range

They were monitoring  the elephants moving deep into the Noganur reserve forest away from the habitats.

Published: 24th December 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three forest guards who were involved in an operation to drive away elephants in Denkanikottai forest range were injured on Friday. In a press release, wildlife warden K Karthikeyani said a team of forest staff were involved in driving away an elephant herd at Noganur reserve forest after a farmer K Pasappa (60) of Mararakatta sustained severe injuries when he was attacked by an elephant in the early hours. Forest staff rescued Pasappa and sent him to Denkanikottai GH. Later, he was shifted to Dharmapuri Medical College for treatment.

To ensure no other people sustained any injury, a forest team comprising of Denkanikottai beat Forest guards Mahavishnu and Parthiban along with Anti Poaching team guard, Sooriya were involved in driving away a herd of over 15 elephants. They were monitoring  the elephants moving deep into the Noganur reserve forest away from the habitats. But,  a female elephant with a calf turned around and charged at the three forest staff. To ensure their safety they ran away and fell along a nearby hill injuring themselves. They  were taken to the Denkanikottai GH and later shifted to a private hospital in Hosur.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger Murugesan said, “An elephant and its calf’ which were part of the herd had its movement was disrupted by fog and had stationed in a cultivation land. While our team went there, the elephant turned aggressive and charged at our staff. We have increased vigilance and have alerted the surrounding villagers to be cautious.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant attacks jumbo attacks
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp