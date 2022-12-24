Madurai, Ramnad farmers observe a distressing National Farmers Day

By Express News Service

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: While the whole nation is celebrating Farmers' Day on Friday, the cultivators in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts are drowning in angst. Sugarcane farmers are struggling to sell their harvest-ready produce, while paddy farmers in Ramanathapuram are confronted with wilting of their crops owing to scarce irrigation sources.

Though the season began on an optimistic note, the successive months have turned ominous. On Friday, cane farmers from Melur in Madurai blocked Tiruchy-Madurai NH urging the state government to procure sugarcane and distribute them within the Pongal gift hampers.

Meanwhile, paddy crops in several parts of Ramanathapuram have already begun to wither. During the recent grievance meetings, many farmers brought along with them shrivelled crops with the hope of district administration officials realising their plight and providing them compensation for damaged crops.

Speaking of the ruinous season, cane farmer Satheesh from Melur said, "In the backdrop of good seasons in the past years, cane cultivation was taken up on nearly 500 acres in Melur this year as against the usual cane-cultivation acreage of 200. Despite spending Rs 1-Rs 1.5 lakh per acre and getting our cane crops harvest-ready, the state government has not yet made any announcement about procuring sugarcane for including them in the Pongal hampers. Our purple cane won't have any demand after Pongal and so considering the welfare of farmers, the government must immediately begin to procure the produce."

Bakkiyanathan, farmer and activist associated with the Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, said, "I have planted long-duration crops like RNR rice variety and others in about 15 acres in Kadaladi during Samba season. After spending nearly Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 per acre, our crops reached the flowering stage. Due to monsoon failure and improper distribution of Vaigai water, most of our paddy crops in Kadaladi, Kamudhi and Mudukulathur have completely dried up. Accepting the season to be a failure, the farmers with a heavy heart have begun to let cattle into the farms for grazing."

Relying solely on rainfall for irrigation and failure to desilt water bodies have led to the prevailing situation, said Sundarrajan, a farmer from Siraikulam village in Ramanathapuram. Another farmer Tamilmurugan, who hails from Sayalkudi, said he has pinned all his hopes on the rains forecast for Sunday. "If the clouds won't part on Sunday, our Samba paddy crops will surely dry up," he added.

