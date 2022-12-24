Man gives up thug life, cops help him turn a new leaf

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore district police has come forward to help a drug peddler who has reformed to set up a tea shop from the collector’s special project fund on Friday. Rajendran (42), who has a wife and two kids was engaged in vegetable business with his father after studying up to Class X. He got into drug smuggling to earn extra income and smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Six cases were registered against him and he was placed in criminal detention.

During this period, he became addicted to ganja also. Rajendran decided to repent on the advice of his family and personally met SP S Rajesh Kannan and requested his help to make an honest living. “We decided to give Rajendran a tea shop through the District Collector’s Special Project Fund. Rajendran, who was involved in smuggling and selling ganja, has given an affidavit in the presence of the revenue commissioner that he has changed his ways and wants to lead a good life. Also, he has come out of gangster custody and has not been involved in any wrongdoing for the past year,” the SP said.

VELLORE: Vellore district police has come forward to help a drug peddler who has reformed to set up a tea shop from the collector’s special project fund on Friday. Rajendran (42), who has a wife and two kids was engaged in vegetable business with his father after studying up to Class X. He got into drug smuggling to earn extra income and smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Six cases were registered against him and he was placed in criminal detention. During this period, he became addicted to ganja also. Rajendran decided to repent on the advice of his family and personally met SP S Rajesh Kannan and requested his help to make an honest living. “We decided to give Rajendran a tea shop through the District Collector’s Special Project Fund. Rajendran, who was involved in smuggling and selling ganja, has given an affidavit in the presence of the revenue commissioner that he has changed his ways and wants to lead a good life. Also, he has come out of gangster custody and has not been involved in any wrongdoing for the past year,” the SP said.