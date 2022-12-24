No stay on single judge order stalling medical panel polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to stay the order of a single judge stalling the polls for Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) saying the plea did not warrant immediate intervention.Hearing the appeal filed by Registrar of TNMC, Dr R Shanmugam, challenging the single judge’s order for keeping on hold the polls for the regulating body for medical profession, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy concurred with the observations of the single judge on the archaic nature of the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914.

The counsel for TNMC repeatedly pressed for staying the operation of the single judge’s order and allowing the petitioner to hold the polls even by withholding the results subject to the final outcome of the case.However, the bench did not concede to the plea and pointed out certain points in the single judge’s order with respect to the Madras Medical Registration Act enacted for the then Madras Presidency.Saying that the state government be allowed to file its reply to the appeal petition, the bench posted the matter to January.

