One lakh hospital beds ready, state has 3.3 lakh vaccine shots, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI/TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said the state has enough stock of medicines for six months and over one lakh beds, including those for children, oxygen concentrators, generators, and cylinders are ready.

Health secretary P Senthil Kumar told TNIE that the state has 3.30 lakh vaccines (2.8 lakh doses of Covaxin and 50,000 doses of Covishield) as on Friday.Nearly 92% of the population is fully vaccinated and the state government has already written a letter to the centre seeking Covid vaccines for children, the health secretary said.

While 77.96% people in 12-14 age group in the state have received two doses of Covid vaccine shots, the number stands at 77.97% for 15-18 age group and 91.70% for those above 18 years of age in Tamil Nadu, show health department data.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of all states convened by union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Covid-19 prevention measures through video-conference from New Delhi on Friday, the minister said Tamil Nadu has been recording less than 10 cases every day and the state’s test positivity rate is 0.2%.

As cases are increasing across the world, the CM has instructed health staff to take all preventive measures. As instructed by the Centre, 2% passengers coming from the United States, China, Japan and South Korea will undergo RT-PCR test. Fever-screening camps will be conducted in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchy airports,” the minister said.

“No one needs to panic. People should wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said. Speaking at the meeting called by Mandaviya later in the day from Kanniyakumari, Subramanian said, “TN is among the few states in the country with whole genomic sequencing facility. All positive samples are being sent for genome sequencing to detect new variants and to take necessary control measures. (With inputs from Abdul Rabi)

