Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Two minors suffer leg injuries after lorry rams motorcycle, driver held

Observing that Vargheese Naveen, who is a minor, rode the motorcycle during the incident, police sources remarked that it is an offence.

Published: 24th December 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two school students suffered severe leg injuries after their motorcycle collided with a crushed load lorry of a private quarry on Aviyur main road on Friday. The driver, Jothi (42) was arrested by Aviyur police.
 
According to sources, the students, who are also cousins, were identified as A Vargheese Naveen (15) and L Lavanya (13) of Therku theru in Upilikundu. The incident took place at 7.45 on Friday, following which, the two students were taken to a private hospital in Madurai. The villagers who witnessed the incident damaged the lorry and staged a road roko seeking action against the private quarry named RS Blue metals. Upon receiving information, officials from district administration and police came to the spot and pacified them. Later, a team led by Kariyapatti Tahsildar S Vijayalakshmi sealed the quarry.

Speaking to TNIE, Kariyapatti tahsildar S Vijayalakshmi said the company, though they received the licence for quarry activities in the area, does not have the permission for the place where they placed the crusher stones. "Following the incident and upon the villagers' demand, we sealed the crusher stone storage area and quarry immediately. Further inquiry is on," she said.

Observing that Vargheese Naveen, who is a minor, rode the motorcycle during the incident, police sources remarked that it is an offence. "Though the traffic police monitor the traffic to prevent minors driving on the road, there are parents who give motorcycles to their children, without thinking about the consequences and allow them to ride motorcycle without license. In this situation, the victim and their parents will be punished," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident
India Matters
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj. (File Photo | PTI)
Deported Charles Sobhraj will go back to crime: Supercop
Ratul Kumar Jakharia (right) being felicitated by AAI on Friday. (Photo | Express)
55-yr-old airport staffer walks 100km in 16 hrs, creates record in Guwahati
Meet Mirzapur’s Sania, the future fighter pilot
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp