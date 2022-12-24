Tamil Nadu: Two minors suffer leg injuries after lorry rams motorcycle, driver held

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two school students suffered severe leg injuries after their motorcycle collided with a crushed load lorry of a private quarry on Aviyur main road on Friday. The driver, Jothi (42) was arrested by Aviyur police.



According to sources, the students, who are also cousins, were identified as A Vargheese Naveen (15) and L Lavanya (13) of Therku theru in Upilikundu. The incident took place at 7.45 on Friday, following which, the two students were taken to a private hospital in Madurai. The villagers who witnessed the incident damaged the lorry and staged a road roko seeking action against the private quarry named RS Blue metals. Upon receiving information, officials from district administration and police came to the spot and pacified them. Later, a team led by Kariyapatti Tahsildar S Vijayalakshmi sealed the quarry.



Speaking to TNIE, Kariyapatti tahsildar S Vijayalakshmi said the company, though they received the licence for quarry activities in the area, does not have the permission for the place where they placed the crusher stones. "Following the incident and upon the villagers' demand, we sealed the crusher stone storage area and quarry immediately. Further inquiry is on," she said.



Observing that Vargheese Naveen, who is a minor, rode the motorcycle during the incident, police sources remarked that it is an offence. "Though the traffic police monitor the traffic to prevent minors driving on the road, there are parents who give motorcycles to their children, without thinking about the consequences and allow them to ride motorcycle without license. In this situation, the victim and their parents will be punished," they added.

