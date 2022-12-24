Home States Tamil Nadu

Threat, vandalism: Sasikala Pushpa, 13 DMK functionaries booked

Further, 155 BJP functionaries, who attempted to besiege the minister’s house in Thoothukudi, were also booked.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sasikala Pushpa

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District police on Friday booked BJP state vice president Sasikala Pushpa for allegedly threatening minister Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday, and 13 DMK functionaries for allegedly vandalising Pushpa’s house on Thursday. Further, 155 BJP functionaries, who attempted to besiege the minister’s house in Thoothukudi, were also booked.

“Geetha Jeevan allegedly accused BJP state president K Annamalai of chest-thumping in response to an allegation levelled against her by the latter. Jeevan also said DMK cadre would jump onto the stage when Annamalai is speaking, hinting at assault. Pushpa on Wednesday threatened the minister that she would not have legs when she comes out of her house. Subsequently, Pushpa’s house was vandalised,” said sources.

