Udhayanidhi Stalin presides record-setting tree plantation drive

During inauguration, Udhayanidhi Stalin said former CM and his grandfather M Karunanidhi had suggested raising trees instead of religions to protect the humankind from arguments.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Making their way into the Guinness Book of World Records, the district administration along with the forest department, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University planted 6.40 lakh tree saplings in four hours. The event was attended by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who visited the district first time after he was inducted into the cabinet.

During inauguration, Udhayanidhi Stalin said former CM and his grandfather M Karunanidhi had suggested raising trees instead of religions to protect the humankind from arguments. "We followed his words today. Tamil Nadu is the only state which creates awareness on green cover at school level through environmental clubs. BJP members had filed a case at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the drive in vain due to political vendetta. The drive addresses the impact of climate change," he added, asking the public to give full support to the campaign.

Ministers I Periyasamy, R Sakkarapani and M Mathiventhan and District Collector S Visakan took part in the ceremony, in which 6,000 volunteers planted the 6.40 lakh tree saplings at 117 acre within four hours. Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Record Academy and Tamilan Book of Records inspected the achievements and awarded medals and certificates. M Mathiventhan said Tamil Nadu is planning to plant 265 crore tree saplings within a period of ten years."2.50 crores tree saplings are set as a target in the current year, so far 2.80 crores of trees have been planted," he said. Nearly 7 lakh tree saplings have been planted in all roads of Ottanchathiram areas, said Minister R Sakkarapani, advising Stalin to avoid negative comments from others.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi Stalin took stock of the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme at corporation primary school in west car street, SDAT hostels and swimming pool.

