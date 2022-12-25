Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS, Sasikala separately pay homage to MGR

Meanwhile, staunch Panneerselvam supporter JCD Prabhakar administered a pledge to the cadre supporting their camp.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

OPS and EPS along with supporters paying homage to MGR at his memorial on Marina | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam along with their supporters separately paid homage to former chief minister MG Ramachandran on the occasion of his death anniversary at his memorial on the Marina. Palaniswami and his supporters also took a pledge to bring back AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu and to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2024.

Later, ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also paid their tributes to the departed leader. Responding to Sasikala’s remark that she had already begun works to reunite rival AIADMK camps, former minister D Jayakumar said, “She has nothing to do with our party. She can maybe try to unite TTV Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam. The AIADMK party led by Palaniswami is doing well.”

“Sasikala’s claim that Amma (former chief minister J Jayalalithaa) turned down the option to receive treatment abroad is a blatant lie. Why didn’t she reveal this to the Arumughaswamy Commission? On November 25, 2016, doctors proposed the idea of performing a cardiac angiogram for Amma, and she consented to that. This is recorded in the commission’s report. Why was it not done on that day? Had it been performed, Amma would have been alive and won the 2021 Assembly elections too. The AIADMK demands action against those responsible for Amma’s death as per the commission’s recommendations,” Jayakumar added.

Meanwhile, staunch Panneerselvam supporter JCD Prabhakar administered a pledge to the cadre supporting their camp. Without naming Palaniswami, they vowed to defeat his attempts to take over the AIADMK and to defeat his ‘designs’ to divide the party. Asked about the legal notice sent by Palaniswami charging that Panneerselvam misused the party name, flag and seal, the latter said, “It was a dummy notice. We will face it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPS OPS Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam MG Ramachandran AIADMK
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp