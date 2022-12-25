Home States Tamil Nadu

Know Dravidian movement from books about Karunanidhi: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders during the book launch event at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram on Saturday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the release event of two books -- ‘Kalignar Karunanidhi Varalaru’ (Life History of Karunanidhi) written by veteran journalist AS Panneerselvan, and ‘Dravidamum Samuga Mattramum’ written by Dr Jeyaranjan -- at Anna Centenary Library on Saturday evening, Chief Minister MK Stalin said just by reading about former chief minister M Karunanidhi, one will get to know everything about the Dravidian movement’s rise in the state.

Addressing those gathered, Stalin said, “Both the books I released today are a great treasure trove of knowledge about Tamil Nadu. Author AS Panneerselvan was closely associated with Kalaignar. He would come forward and support Kalaignar whenever he faced criticism. Also, author Dr Jeyaranjan was the great shield that prevented the false attacks on DMK during the early years of social media.”

“Do you want to know about the rise of the Dravidian movement? Just read about Karunanidhi. Dr Jeyaranjan’s book elaborates on how rural Tamil Nadu witnessed social reformation through the schemes of the Dravidian movement,” the chief minister added. Ministers Durai Murugan, Thangam Thenarasu, Ma. Subramanian and others were present on the occasion.

