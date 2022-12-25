Madras HC orders officials to pay Rs 5 lakh to botched eye surgery victim

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rejecting the plea for reviewing an order of the court regarding compensation to a victim of a botched eye surgery, the Madras High Court recently ordered government authorities concerned to pay the compensation, as awarded by a subordinate court, to the victim by January 10, 2023.

Justice SM Subramaniam directed the dean of Tiruvarur Govt Medical College Hospital, and the Tiruvarur Collector to deposit the compensation—Rs 5 lakh—to credit of the execution petition by January 10 and the execution court can disburse the amount to the victim, S Vijayakumari, by January 30.

If the authorities fail to deposit the amount by the said date, execution court can proceed to attach properties as per an order dated September 29, 2022, the judge said.The victim underwent an eye surgery at government Tiruvarur medical college hospital. Due to erroneous surgery, however, she lost vision in both eyes.

She filed a suit in the sub-court of Tiruvarur, which ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. When the respondents did not pay the amount, she moved an execution petition. Subsequently, it was ordered to attach the properties. Challenging the order, the authorities preferred civil revision petition in the high court.

Justice Subramaniam said when the public officials commit an act of negligence, lapse or dereliction of duty, the financial loss caused to the exchequer is to be recovered from such officials who shall be held responsible and accountable for the losses.

