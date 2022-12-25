Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders officials to pay Rs 5 lakh to botched eye surgery victim

She filed a suit in the sub-court of Tiruvarur, which ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Published: 25th December 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rejecting the plea for reviewing an order of the court regarding compensation to a victim of a botched eye surgery, the Madras High Court recently ordered government authorities concerned to pay the compensation, as awarded by a subordinate court, to the victim by January 10, 2023.

Justice SM Subramaniam directed the dean of Tiruvarur Govt Medical College Hospital, and the Tiruvarur Collector to deposit the compensation—Rs 5 lakh—to credit of the execution petition by January 10 and the execution court can disburse the amount to the victim, S Vijayakumari, by January 30.

If the authorities fail to deposit the amount by the said date, execution court can proceed to attach properties as per an order dated September 29, 2022, the judge said.The victim underwent an eye surgery at government Tiruvarur medical college hospital. Due to erroneous surgery, however, she lost vision in both eyes.

She filed a suit in the sub-court of Tiruvarur, which ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. When the respondents did not pay the amount, she moved an execution petition. Subsequently, it was ordered to attach the properties. Challenging the order, the authorities preferred civil revision petition in the high court.

Justice Subramaniam said when the public officials commit an act of negligence, lapse or dereliction of duty, the financial loss caused to the exchequer is to be recovered from such officials who shall be held responsible and accountable for the losses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp