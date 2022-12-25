Home States Tamil Nadu

No money spent on 13 of 33 Tamil Nadu SC/ST schemes in 2021-22

The activist recently moved the HC seeking  direction to the state to launch a website with all information relating to SC/ST welfare schemes and got a favourable order.

Published: 25th December 2022

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: No money was spent on 13 of 33 schemes implemented for the welfare of Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) students by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department during 2021-22 financial year, shows an RTI reply received by S Karthik, a Madurai-based activist, from the public information officer of the department. The department has also returned Rs 927 crore, allocated to it in budgets, as unused to the exchequer over the past five years.

The CM merit award, scholarship for higher studies abroad, award of prizes for adi dravidar welfare schools, construction of smart classrooms, purchase of laboratory equipment, distribution of bicycles for Christian SC/ST students, coaching for Common Admission Test, formation of Centre of Excellence in Academics and Centre of Excellence in Sports for SC students, compensation to government-aided polytechnic/engineering colleges and Scouts and Guides Movement are among the 13 schemes.The activist recently moved the HC seeking  direction to the state to launch a website with all information relating to SC/ST welfare schemes and got a favourable order.

“In 2021-22, the state allotted Rs 4,142 crore for the department. A part of that amount was allotted for implementing 33 schemes meant for SC/ST students. But the department failed to spend a single rupee. It should at least spend the Rs 4,281 crore allocated to it for 2022-23,” he said.

When contacted, T Anand, director of ADW department, said the department cannot be blamed for returning funds under some schemes. “A portion of fund to the department was saved in a few scholarship schemes after the Centre started giving its share after 2017-18. So, we may have returned the money saved. We surrender funds allocated for patta land distribution scheme sometimes as land price exceeds our estimation.

Due to the pandemic in 2021, the amount earmarked for overseas scholarship was not spent. This year, however, we are giving the scholarship to nine students. The Centre of Excellence in Sports was to come up in Salem. Since the fund allocated for it was insufficient, it was put on hold. There are issues in spending money in certain schemes and we are working to resolve them. The notion that ADW department is not spending the funds allotted to SC/ST people is not correct,” he said.

As per the RTI reply, the department’s biggest expenditure for 2021-22, Rs 757 crore, was towards salary payment for staff of ADW schools and hostels. Another Rs 520 crore was spent for educational concession.. The department has spent just Rs 1.3 lakh to buy sports articles for ADW schools. N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister, could not be reached.

Can’t blame department for returning funds to govt: Director

A portion of fund was saved in a few scholarship schemes after the union government started giving its share from 2017-18. The dept cannot be blamed for returning funds under some schemes, says T Anand, director of ADW department

