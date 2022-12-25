Snatcher fed bananas to 'discharge' chain he ate, two arrested

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Disclaimer: The persons in this story are real and have no resemblance to fictitious characters in any movies.



The policemen of Sattur station, on Wednesday, had to do a difficult task by feeding bananas to a chain snatcher and do the 'dirty work' of waiting for him to defecate in order to recover the gold chain that he had swallowed.



The suspects, Azhaguraj (25) and Muthupandi were caught from a forest area in Subramaniapuram for snatching the gold chain of Annalakshmi, a 45-year-old teacher, who was on her way on a scooter.



Sources said while Annalakshmi was trying to prevent the bike-borne duo from snatching her 4-sovereign chain, it broke into two and the miscreants fled the spot with a broken piece of chain that weighs approximately 1.5 sovereigns.



However, the traffic policeman, Sathish Kumar, deployed in the locality chased the duo and, with the help of other policemen, caught them from the forest area.



During interrogation, Muthupandi who snatched the chain said he threw it in the forest. Despite an extensive search for hours, the chain could not be recovered. That's when the policemen started suspecting that Muthupandi could have swallowed it.



Soon, Muthupandi was taken for an x-ray scan and the piece of the gold chain was found in Muthupandi's rectum. Following advice from the doctors, the policemen fed bananas to Muthupandi and made him excrete the gold chain.Both Azhaguraj and Muthupandi were arrested.



The resemblance of some incidents in the story to the malayalam flick, Thondimuthalun Driksakshiyum is purely coincidental.

