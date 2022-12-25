Home States Tamil Nadu

Snatcher fed bananas to 'discharge' chain he ate, two arrested

During interrogation, Muthupandi who snatched the chain said he threw it in the forest.

Published: 25th December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Harini M
Express News Service
VIRUDHUNAGAR: Disclaimer: The persons in this story are real and have no resemblance to fictitious characters in any movies.

The policemen of Sattur station, on Wednesday, had to do a difficult task by feeding bananas to a chain snatcher and do the 'dirty work' of waiting for him to defecate in order to recover the gold chain that he had swallowed.

The suspects, Azhaguraj (25) and Muthupandi were caught from a forest area in Subramaniapuram for snatching the gold chain of Annalakshmi, a 45-year-old teacher, who was on her way on a scooter.

Sources said while Annalakshmi was trying to prevent the bike-borne duo from snatching her 4-sovereign chain, it broke into two and the miscreants fled the spot with a broken piece of chain that weighs approximately 1.5 sovereigns.

However, the traffic policeman, Sathish Kumar, deployed in the locality chased the duo and, with the help of other policemen, caught them from the forest area.

During interrogation, Muthupandi who snatched the chain said he threw it in the forest. Despite an extensive search for hours, the chain could not be recovered. That's when the policemen started suspecting that Muthupandi could have swallowed it.

Soon, Muthupandi was taken for an x-ray scan and the piece of the gold chain was found in Muthupandi's rectum. Following advice from the doctors, the policemen fed bananas to Muthupandi and made him excrete the gold chain.Both Azhaguraj and Muthupandi were arrested.

The resemblance of some incidents in the story to the malayalam flick, Thondimuthalun Driksakshiyum is purely coincidental.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold chain
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp