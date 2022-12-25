Tamil Nadu: DGP orders cops to shoot their assailants without hesitation

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Citing murders of police personnel in southern Tamil Nadu, Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu said he has ordered police officials to shoot back when they are in a dangerous situation without any hesitation. The DGP held a discussion with Tirunelveli commissioner of police, Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police (SP) of southern districts.

"In 2012, Sub Inspector Alwin Sudhan was murdered, and in 2020, Special Sub Inspector Wilson was killed. Police personnel Subramaniam and Jegathish were also murdered. To avoid such incidents, I have ordered the police officials to shoot the persons who assault them without any hesitation," said Babu while addressing the media persons. He added that the State government has given a job for 1,132 family members of police personnel who died on duty.



Stating that caste-related murders are a major concern in Tirunelveli district, the DGP said that a three-tier monitoring system has been established to curb this menace. "An application has been developed for the monitoring. Special Branch constables of police stations will be working in the first-tier of this system. SP and commissioner will come under the second-tier. In the next level, a team in the DGP office will be monitoring the regular happenings and inform the cops concerned before the occurrence of a crime," he added.

Babu stressed that the consent of SPs and commissioners are mandatory to arrest juvenile suspects of POCSO cases. He also said that the state has detained more rowdies under the Goondas Act than any other states.

