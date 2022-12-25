Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: DGP orders cops to shoot their assailants without hesitation

Stating that caste-related murders are a major concern in Tirunelveli district, the DGP said that a three-tier monitoring system has been established to curb this menace.

Published: 25th December 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Citing murders of police personnel in southern Tamil Nadu, Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu said he has ordered police officials to shoot back when they are in a dangerous situation without any hesitation. The DGP held a discussion with Tirunelveli commissioner of police, Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police (SP) of southern districts.

"In 2012, Sub Inspector Alwin Sudhan was murdered, and in 2020, Special Sub Inspector Wilson was killed. Police personnel Subramaniam and Jegathish were also murdered. To avoid such incidents, I have ordered the police officials to shoot the persons who assault them without any hesitation," said Babu while addressing the media persons. He added that the State government has given a job for 1,132 family members of police personnel who died on duty.
 
Stating that caste-related murders are a major concern in Tirunelveli district, the DGP said that a three-tier monitoring system has been established to curb this menace. "An application has been developed for the monitoring. Special Branch constables of police stations will be working in the first-tier of this system. SP and commissioner will come under the second-tier. In the next level, a team in the DGP office will be monitoring the regular happenings and inform the cops concerned before the occurrence of a crime," he added.
Babu stressed that the consent of SPs and commissioners are mandatory to arrest juvenile suspects of POCSO cases. He also said that the state has detained more rowdies under the Goondas Act than any other states. 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp