Tamil Nadu: DGP orders cops to shoot their assailants without hesitation
Stating that caste-related murders are a major concern in Tirunelveli district, the DGP said that a three-tier monitoring system has been established to curb this menace.
Published: 25th December 2022 04:32 AM | Last Updated: 25th December 2022 04:32 AM | A+A A-
TIRUNELVELI: Citing murders of police personnel in southern Tamil Nadu, Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu said he has ordered police officials to shoot back when they are in a dangerous situation without any hesitation. The DGP held a discussion with Tirunelveli commissioner of police, Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police (SP) of southern districts.
Stating that caste-related murders are a major concern in Tirunelveli district, the DGP said that a three-tier monitoring system has been established to curb this menace. "An application has been developed for the monitoring. Special Branch constables of police stations will be working in the first-tier of this system. SP and commissioner will come under the second-tier. In the next level, a team in the DGP office will be monitoring the regular happenings and inform the cops concerned before the occurrence of a crime," he added.