Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji slams BJP chief over cost of hearing aid

On the other hand, the fuel prices have been reduced in Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry, where the BJP is in power.

Published: 25th December 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TN Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said that BJP members should be inquired as to why the centre has not handed over subsidies for LPG cylinders to the people. He said after paying floral tribute to Periyar statue at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on his 49th death anniversary on Saturday that the BJP members should be confronted over the skyrocketing fuel prices.

Referring to recent program in which hearing aids and artificial aids were distributed by BJP state president K Annamalai, he said that lies of the BJP were exposed as during the program, Annamalai said each hearing aid was procured for Rs 10,000, but one of the media reports ‘exposed’ the fact that the cost of each aid was Rs 345.

Speaking about the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport, the minister said that within one and half years, the state government has spent Rs 1,084 crore for handing over compensation to acquire land for the expansion works and the works will begin within the next two months.

Meanwhile, Annamalai who was participating in a Chartered Account students conference in Peelamedu in the city told reporters that the DMK government had announced that they will reduce fuel prices, but they have not done so.

“On the other hand, the fuel prices have been reduced in Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry, where the BJP is in power. TN residents are asking about the price hike to the DMK government,” he said. Reacting to Balaji’s statement that the central government pressurized the state government for increasing power tariff, he said, “The DMK ministers always tell lies. TN government has increased power tariff to support a private company. The government should release white paper if it actually functioning in loss.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji K Annamalai
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp