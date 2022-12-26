Centre burying reservation by not filling vacancies: CPM State secretary 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Union government is burying the reservation system by not filling vacant faculty member posts reserved for scheduled and backward caste communities in educational institutions, said CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday.

Commemorating the 54th anniversary of ‘Venmani Martyrs Day’ at Keezhvenmani in the district on Sunday, Balakrishnan said, “The atrocities against the downtrodden and the marginalised communities are continuing. The Union government has not fully implemented a reservation system in educational institutions it is administering across the country. It has not filled thousands of vacant faculty posts reserved for the scheduled and backward caste communities.”

In the row on BJP state president K Annamalai’s wristwatch, Balakrishnan said, “He promotes Swadeshi policies yet wears a wristwatch made abroad. Had he paid for the wristwatch he should have already presented the bill. There is a doubt that it is a scam just like the one over-purchasing [fighter aircraft] from Dassault. He is using protests against the State government to divert attention on the Union government’s failures.”

