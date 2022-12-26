Home States Tamil Nadu

Four workers from UP swept away by giant waves off Ennore in Tamil Nadu

According to police, Ibrahim (24), Burakhan (28), Wasim (26) and Muskim (22), part of a group of eight, went to Ramakrishna Beach near Ennore to take bath around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Published: 26th December 2022 07:25 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh are feared dead after giant sea waves swept them away off Ennore on Sunday afternoon. Police and fire and rescue services personnel have launched a search operation to trace them.  

According to police, Ibrahim (24), Burakhan (28), Wasim (26) and Muskim (22), part of a group of eight, went to Ramakrishna Beach near Ennore to take a bath around 3.30 pm on Sunday. They were all contract workers with the Ennore Indian Oil Corporation and were staying at a house at Andarkuppam near Manali New Town, police said.

All the eight entered the sea for a bath. Suddenly, four of them were swept away by giant waves. Before the others could rescue them, they went missing, police said.  After being alerted, personnel from Ennore police station and Thiruvottiyur and Manali fire stations rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. 

Police said boards and banners installed on the beach to warn people to not venture deep into the sea were damaged by the recent Mandous cyclone and the victims may have ventured deep inside by mistake. 

