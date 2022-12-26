Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu till Tuesday

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:  The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to have an impact over coastal and south Tamil Nadu, as several parts of the state will receive moderate to heavy rain, said the regional meteorological centre.

As per the weather forecast on Sunday, the depression has been moving west-southwestwards towards Srilanka and it has weakened. Still, due to its impact, some districts in southern parts of the state are likely to experience heavy rain in one or two places till Tuesday morning. 

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu, Karaikal area while a few places in North Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm and lighting on Monday and Tuesday.  

On Sunday, several parts of the state received moderate and light spells of rain. In Chennai, Nungambakkam received the highest rainfall of 22mm and Meenambakkam recorded 19.6 mm of rainfall.
For the next 24 hours, sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai.

