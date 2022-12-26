Tamil Nadu: Kovai got lion’s share of welfare schemes, says Udhaya on his 1st dist visit as minister 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore ranks at the top as far as allocation of welfare schemes is concerned, minister for youth welfare and sports development, Udhayanidhi, said during his first visit to the district after assuming office as minister.

Addressing a gathering after distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the CODISSA complex, Udhayanidhi said more than 8,200 projects, worth Rs 2, 500 cr have been inaugurated in the district ever since DMK formed the government. A total of 1.6 lakh beneficiaries have received assistance worth Rs 1600 crore in this period, he added.

The minister distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 368.20 crore to 25,042 beneficiaries and laid the foundation stone for 5,936 new projects worth Rs 790 crore. Also, he inaugurated completed projects of 1,115 worth Rs 229 crore.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi also laid the foundation stone for laying a synthetic track worth Rs 6.55 crore and renovating the Nehru stadium at a cost of Rs 66.15 lakh. Interacting with sports persons and Paralympics players, the minister assured them he would take steps to address their demands. Further, Udhayanidhi said Senthil Balaji has cleared 1,57,575 petitions received from Coimbatore people in the last one and half years.

