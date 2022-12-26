Home States Tamil Nadu

Man booked for using trademark tag ‘iruttukadai’ on halwa packets in Tamil Nadu

However, Syed Mohideen, who is running a shop named Raja Sweets in the city, was using the name ‘iruttukadai’ on the covers of his halwa packets since 2008.

Published: 26th December 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

People queueing in front of a halwa shop in Tirunelveli | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A halwa shop owner was booked after he allegedly used the trademark name, ‘Iruttukadai’, on the covers of his product. Sources said the shareholder of Krishnasingh Sweet Stall, H Kavitha and her family members, were given trademark protection for the name ‘iruttukadai’ in 2007.

However, Syed Mohideen, who is running a shop named Raja Sweets in the city, was using the name ‘iruttukadai’ on the covers of his halwa packets since 2008. “The rightful holders of the name ‘iruttukadai’ filed a case in the lower court against Mohideen and the court banned him from using the trademark name in 2011.

Mohideen appealed against the order in HC and SC, which dismissed the pleas in 2013 and 2014 respectively. As he continued to sell the packets with the name ‘iruttukadai’ on it, Kavitha filed a complaint on December 20,” added sources. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
halwa shop owner trademark name Iruttukadai
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp