Man booked for using trademark tag ‘iruttukadai’ on halwa packets in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A halwa shop owner was booked after he allegedly used the trademark name, ‘Iruttukadai’, on the covers of his product. Sources said the shareholder of Krishnasingh Sweet Stall, H Kavitha and her family members, were given trademark protection for the name ‘iruttukadai’ in 2007. However, Syed Mohideen, who is running a shop named Raja Sweets in the city, was using the name ‘iruttukadai’ on the covers of his halwa packets since 2008. “The rightful holders of the name ‘iruttukadai’ filed a case in the lower court against Mohideen and the court banned him from using the trademark name in 2011. Mohideen appealed against the order in HC and SC, which dismissed the pleas in 2013 and 2014 respectively. As he continued to sell the packets with the name ‘iruttukadai’ on it, Kavitha filed a complaint on December 20,” added sources.