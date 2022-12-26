Microalgae found in Taml Nadu lake effective against lung cancer, says study

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Research conducted by the University of Madras has found the presence of strong anti-cancer properties in the diatom, a type of microalgae, found in the waters of Chembarambakkam lake in Kancheepuram district. The findings, which have been published in the journal Nature reveal that the diatoms were specifically effective against lung cancer.

The research conducted by a group of research students under the guidance of biotechnology department professor S Elumalai opens doors to more research in the sector. Elumalai said research is being widely carried out on anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer potentials in marine diatoms across the world, but in India research in the sector is still very limited.

Researchers collected water from Chembarambakkam lake, a man-made lake built during the Chola era, and a species of diatom identified as Nitzschia Palea was isolated from it. After authentication of the gene of Nitzschia palea from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, exopolysaccharide was extracted from it and put through in-vitro anti-cancer activity and other chemical processes to ascertain its effectiveness against human cancer cell lines in lung cancer (A549).

“Our study showed that the cell viability of human lung cancer cells decreased when we increased the concentration of our test sample (exopolysaccharide extracted from Nitzschia Palea). Preclinical studies need to be conducted to check whether the finding could help in the discovery of novel anticancer drugs to treat lung cancer,” said Elumalai.

The study also found that lake water has optimal conductivity, resistivity and salinity, with high dissolved oxygen content, making it safe for other aquatic flora and fauna and safe for drinking after further treatment. The research team comprised Antony Prakash Rejoy Patrick, Kreedika Rajagopalan, Rajesh Kanna Gopal and Rajesh Damodharan.

